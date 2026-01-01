|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo 6 Speed Manual, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Manual, is listed at ₹43.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Majestor priced between ₹42.49 Lakhs - 50.69 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tayron priced between ₹41.99 Lakhs - 46.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner Leader Edition 2WD Diesel 2.8L Turbo 6 Speed Manual has Emergency Call Button, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Door Pockets, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.