|Engine
|2755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Both
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹49.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Rear Wiper.