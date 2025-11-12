In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kodiaq vs Fortuner Comparison