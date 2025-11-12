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Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kodiaq vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kodiaq Fortuner
BrandSkodaToyota
Price₹ 36.99 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range-821
Mileage14.86 kmpl10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Skoda Kodiaq Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Driving Range
921 km821
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Spare Wheel
Steel (145/85R18), Located in BootAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliserDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Multi-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18265 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
4758 mm4795
Wheelbase
2791 mm2745
Height
1679 mm1835
Kerb Weight
1765 kg-
Width
1864 mm1855
Bootspace
447 L296
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
62 litres80
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Home-to-Car Connectivity
No-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow, Individual-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed controlYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesBlower, Vents on Roof
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/downFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
NoElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
YesAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
5 Years / 125000 Kms3
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6 Speakers6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Differential Lock
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Manual)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,72,49540,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
36,99,00034,76,000
RTO
3,98,9003,51,900
Insurance
1,74,0951,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
91,83286,164
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Polished driveUpdated feature list

Cons

Is still not the sportiest SUVs around
Latest Offers
See All
On Skoda Kodiaq :- Get Exchange Benefits Up to Rs...
Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Gloster
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

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Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
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Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
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