Toyota Fortuner Front Left View
Toyota Fortuner Rear Right View
Toyota Fortuner Headlight
Toyota Fortuner Taillight
Toyota Fortuner Front Left Side
Toyota Fortuner Grille
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

39.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2694 cc
Mileage10.3 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Prices

The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl, equipped with a 2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹39.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Colours

The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2694 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 164 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 245 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Specs & Features

The Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Price

Ex-Showroom-Price
34,36,000
RTO
3,53,900
Insurance
1,81,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,71,611
EMI@85,365/mo
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
296 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1855 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard)
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Loan Amount
10,000
35,74,449
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
35,74,449
Interest Amount
10,35,282
Payable Amount
46,09,731

Toyota Fortuner other Variants

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

₹39.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,16,000
RTO
3,51,900
Insurance
1,80,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,48,767
EMI@84,874/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Leader Edition

₹41.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,79,000
RTO
4,76,300
Insurance
1,71,234
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,27,034
EMI@88,706/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT

₹41.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,80,000
RTO
4,45,300
Insurance
1,83,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,08,873
EMI@88,316/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Platinum White Pearl

₹41.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,00,000
RTO
4,47,800
Insurance
1,83,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,32,221
EMI@88,818/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Leader Edition

₹43.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,92,000
RTO
5,04,800
Insurance
1,79,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,76,964
EMI@94,078/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT

₹43.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,96,000
RTO
4,72,300
Insurance
1,92,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,61,012
EMI@93,735/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹43.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,16,000
RTO
4,74,800
Insurance
1,93,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,84,357
EMI@94,237/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

₹45.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,68,000
RTO
4,93,800
Insurance
1,99,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,61,788
EMI@98,051/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X4 MT Platinum white Pearl

₹45.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,88,000
RTO
4,96,300
Insurance
2,00,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,85,134
EMI@98,552/mo
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT

₹47.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,41,081
RTO
5,34,135
Insurance
1,87,287
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,63,003
EMI@1,02,376/mo
Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V

₹49.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,73,800
RTO
5,69,300
Insurance
1,98,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,42,336
EMI@1,06,230/mo
Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V Platinum White Pearl

₹49.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,87,800
RTO
5,71,175
Insurance
1,99,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,58,766
EMI@1,06,583/mo
Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic

₹49.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,37,000
RTO
5,39,925
Insurance
2,15,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,92,523
EMI@1,07,309/mo
Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

₹50.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,57,000
RTO
5,42,425
Insurance
2,15,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,15,868
EMI@1,07,811/mo
Fortuner 4X2 NeoDrive AT

₹52.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,72,000
RTO
5,88,000
Insurance
2,03,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,64,404
EMI@1,13,153/mo
Fortuner GR-S

₹58.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,59,000
RTO
6,48,875
Insurance
2,22,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,31,059
EMI@1,25,332/mo
