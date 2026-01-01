hamburger icon
Toyota Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

50.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Fortuner Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionBoth
Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Prices

The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹50.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Colours

The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Specs & Features

The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Rear Wiper.

Toyota Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Price

Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl

₹50.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,57,000
RTO
5,42,425
Insurance
2,15,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,15,868
EMI@1,07,811/mo
Toyota Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
296 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof, Third row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
EMI97,030 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
45,14,281
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
45,14,281
Interest Amount
13,07,489
Payable Amount
58,21,770

Toyota Fortuner other Variants

Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT

₹39.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,16,000
RTO
3,51,900
Insurance
1,80,367
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,48,767
EMI@84,874/mo
57 offers Available
Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹39.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,36,000
RTO
3,53,900
Insurance
1,81,211
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
39,71,611
EMI@85,365/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Leader Edition

₹41.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,79,000
RTO
4,76,300
Insurance
1,71,234
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,27,034
EMI@88,706/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT

₹41.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,80,000
RTO
4,45,300
Insurance
1,83,073
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,08,873
EMI@88,316/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 MT Platinum White Pearl

₹41.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,00,000
RTO
4,47,800
Insurance
1,83,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,32,221
EMI@88,818/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Leader Edition

₹43.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,92,000
RTO
5,04,800
Insurance
1,79,664
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,76,964
EMI@94,078/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT

₹43.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,96,000
RTO
4,72,300
Insurance
1,92,212
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,61,012
EMI@93,735/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X2 AT Platinum White Pearl

₹43.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
37,16,000
RTO
4,74,800
Insurance
1,93,057
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,84,357
EMI@94,237/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT

₹45.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,68,000
RTO
4,93,800
Insurance
1,99,488
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,61,788
EMI@98,051/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4X4 MT Platinum white Pearl

₹45.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
38,88,000
RTO
4,96,300
Insurance
2,00,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
45,85,134
EMI@98,552/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT

₹47.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
40,41,081
RTO
5,34,135
Insurance
1,87,287
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,63,003
EMI@1,02,376/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V

₹49.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,73,800
RTO
5,69,300
Insurance
1,98,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,42,336
EMI@1,06,230/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 4X4 NeoDrive AT 48V Platinum White Pearl

₹49.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,87,800
RTO
5,71,175
Insurance
1,99,291
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,58,766
EMI@1,06,583/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic

₹49.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,37,000
RTO
5,39,925
Insurance
2,15,098
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,92,523
EMI@1,07,309/mo
Add to Compare
Fortuner 4X2 NeoDrive AT

₹52.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,72,000
RTO
5,88,000
Insurance
2,03,904
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,64,404
EMI@1,13,153/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
Fortuner GR-S

₹58.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,59,000
RTO
6,48,875
Insurance
2,22,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,31,059
EMI@1,25,332/mo
Add to Compare
57 offers Available
