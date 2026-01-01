|Engine
|2755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Both
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹50.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl is available in 7 colour options: Phantom Brown, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Crystal Shine, Avant Garde Bronze, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Super White.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Citroen C5 Aircross priced between ₹39.99 Lakhs - 39.99 Lakhs.
The Fortuner 4x4 4WD Mild Hybrid 2.8L Turbo Automatic Platinum White Pearl has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock and Rear Wiper.