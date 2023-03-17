Isuzu launches I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp for D-MAX V-Cross and MU-X

HT Auto
Isuzu Motors India has announced a new nationwide, eight-day-long summer camp for its D-MAX pickup truck and MU-X SUV. The camp will be starting from 22nd to 29th March 2023. Customers can easily avail the offer by booking their slots at the nearest ISUZU dealer outlet or by visiting the manufacturer's service website.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine.
This service camp is aimed at offering customers benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the summer season across the country. During this period, customers can also avail special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up for free, free top wash and free regen. There are also several discount offers. There is a 10 per cent discount on labour, a 5 per cent discount on parts, a 5 per cent discount on lubes and fluids and a 10 per cent discount on retail RSA purchase.

The Pre-Summer Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Currently, Isuzu offers the D-Max in four versions. There is S-Cab, Hi-Lander, standard D-Max and V-Cross. There is also the MU-X SUV on sale. It is priced at 35 lakh for the 2WD AT whereas the 4WD AT costs 37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux vs Isuzu V-Cross: Specification comparison

On the other hand, the D-Max V-Cross is priced at 22.07 lakh and 27 lakh respectively for the Z and Z Prestige trims. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is available only in two variants.

Powering both the vehicles is a 1.9-litre diesel engine that produces 160 bhp and 360 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: D-Max MU-X Hilux Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
