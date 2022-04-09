HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Isuzu Mu X, V Cross Get Bigger Touchscreen Infotainment System

Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

The newly added touchscreen on Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross SUVs have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

Isuzu Motor India announced the launch of its BS 6 range in the country almost a year back. Now the carmaker has announced a new update to the models such as V-Cross and MU-X. The new cars have been updated with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. The latest update brings forward a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system which replaces the previously found seven-inch system. The newly added touchscreen will also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

However, apart from the addition of the new screen, the rest of the details on the SUVs remain unchanged. Some of the key feature highlights inside the SUVs include bi-LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVMs, and a power-adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, both the models remain powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel engine that is rated to produce 161bhp of maximum power and 360Nm of torque. While the MU-X can be had solely with a six-speed automatic gearbox, the V-Cross also gets an additional automatic transmission.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu Mu-x
1898 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 33.23 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 16.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
2755 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 33.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Meanwhile, the pricing of the Isuzu Hi-Lander as well as the 4×2 AT variant of the V-Cross were hiked up to 2 lakh earlier this year. While the former is now priced from 18.98 lakh, the latter costs in the range of 21.98 lakh – 25.49 lakh. That said, the top-spec 4x4 trims of the Isuzu V-Cross is now also dearer by up to 1 lakh. The pricing on the Isuzu MU-X remain unchanged as it continues to retail in the range of 33.23 lakh – 35.19 lakh. (All prices are ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). More details here.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2022, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Isuzu Isuzu V-Cross Isuzu MU-X Isuzu Motor India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Curvv concept: Five key highlights
Tata Curvv concept: Five key highlights
Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued
Hero Splendor range becomes dearer. Select variants discontinued
BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
BMW, MINI to use sustainably produced aluminium wheels from 2024
Nissan unveils prototype of solid-state battery production facility
Nissan unveils prototype of solid-state battery production facility
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system
Isuzu MU-X, V-Cross get bigger touchscreen infotainment system

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city