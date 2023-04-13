HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, Hi-Lander & MU-X updated to comply with BS-VI Phase 2 norms

Isuzu Motors India has updated its entire range of pick-up vehicles and SUVs so that they comply with BS-VI Phase II emission norms. The product portfolio has been updated with new features on select models and there are cosmetic changes as well. The commercial vehicle line-up is now more comprehensive with the introduction of AC variants of the Isuzu D-Max Super Strong Single Cab Flat Deck and Cab-Chassis models.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 15:47 PM
Rajesh Mittal, President and Toru Kishimoto, DMD with the new D-Max V-Cross
A Valencia Orange paint scheme is new for 2023 for the personal vehicle range. Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB models are equipped with A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction) added to the set of After Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser) to effectively manage the treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-MAX Regular Cab and S-CAB are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled Hot & Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) for optimal treatment management.

Both the models and their variants now come with MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with Silver Inserts that display DPD (Diesel Particulate Diffuser) indicator and sub-menu to indicate ‘Level’, Automatic Regeneration, or alert the driver for manual ‘Regeneration’ operation. A new sub-menu shows the range level indication for the DEF (Diesel Exhaust Fluid), fuel range to empty and instant/average mileage. It also has GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring the best of the vehicle in terms of torque, fuel management and drivetrain durability.

The MU-X now has a more aggressive front grille.
The refreshed passenger Pick-up and SUV models now come with (ISS) Idle Stop System, Low friction tyres and the Auto transmission fluid warmer (AT Fluid) in automatic variants, for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emission levels. Isuzu MU-X models will now come with a newly designed aggressive front grille.

In the Isuzu Hi-Lander, an automatic climate control system and rear defogger have been added from D-Max V-Cross. The D-MAX V-Cross Z (4x2 AT) now comes with new blacked-out alloy wheels, dark grey ORVMs, fog lamp garnish and brown dual-tone upholstery. In terms of safety features, it is now equipped with traction control system, electronic stability control, hill descent control and hill start assist.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: MU-X D-MAX ISUZU Isuzu Motors India Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
