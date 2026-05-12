5 underrated SUVs I would buy in India under ₹50 lakh
Despite being overlooked, the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, VW Tayron R-Line, and Isuzu MU-X offer impressive performance, luxury features, and off-road capability for buyers seeking premium underrated SUVs.
SUVs, as a category, have grown in India significantly as consumer preferences have shifted towards bigger and bolder cars. However, there are a few SUVs that have caught the market’s attention, while a few have remained underrated despite existing in the market for a few years and being good cars. Here are 5 underrated SUVs I would buy in India under ₹50 lakh:
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage17.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The flagship SUV from Citroen, the C5 Aircross, is the most underrated car on the list. The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 174.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The Citroen C5 Aircross boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹37.32 lakh.
Engine1,956 cc
Mileage15-16 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The seven-seater three-row SUV from American automaker Jeep is a massively underrated proposition in the premium SUV space. Powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, it is equipped with 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.33 lakh.
Engine1,996 cc
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, is currently its flagship SUV. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹38.33 lakh.
Engine1,984 cc
Mileage12.58 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Not only that, but the three-row SUV from VW shares plenty of similarities with the Skoda Kodiaq. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.
Engine1,898 cc
Mileage13.8 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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