HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Underrated Suvs I Would Buy In India Under 50 Lakh

5 underrated SUVs I would buy in India under 50 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 10:52 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Despite being overlooked, the Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, VW Tayron R-Line, and Isuzu MU-X offer impressive performance, luxury features, and off-road capability for buyers seeking premium underrated SUVs.

Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross, Isuzu MU-X, MG Gloster, VW Tayron R-Line and Jeep Meridian are underrated SUVs to buy under ₹50 lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross, Isuzu MU-X, MG Gloster, VW Tayron R-Line and Jeep Meridian are underrated SUVs to buy under ₹50 lakh

SUVs, as a category, have grown in India significantly as consumer preferences have shifted towards bigger and bolder cars. However, there are a few SUVs that have caught the market’s attention, while a few have remained underrated despite existing in the market for a few years and being good cars. Here are 5 underrated SUVs I would buy in India under 50 lakh:

1 Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine
1,997 cc
Mileage
17.5 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The flagship SUV from Citroen, the C5 Aircross, is the most underrated car on the list. The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 174.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The Citroen C5 Aircross boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 37.32 lakh.

2 Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Engine
1,956 cc
Mileage
15-16 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The seven-seater three-row SUV from American automaker Jeep is a massively underrated proposition in the premium SUV space. Powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, it is equipped with 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 23.33 lakh.

3 MG Gloster
MG Gloster
Engine
1,996 cc
Mileage
10 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, is currently its flagship SUV. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom price of 38.33 lakh.

4 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
Engine
1,984 cc
Mileage
12.58 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Not only that, but the three-row SUV from VW shares plenty of similarities with the Skoda Kodiaq. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of 46.99 lakh.

5 Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
Engine
1,898 cc
Mileage
13.8 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
View Offers View More Details

The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 34.53 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 10:50 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.