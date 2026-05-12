SUVs, as a category, have grown in India significantly as consumer preferences have shifted towards bigger and bolder cars. However, there are a few SUVs that have caught the market’s attention, while a few have remained underrated despite existing in the market for a few years and being good cars. Here are 5 underrated SUVs I would buy in India under ₹50 lakh:

1 Citroen C5 Aircross Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 17.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The flagship SUV from Citroen, the C5 Aircross, is the most underrated car on the list. The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 174.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission. The Citroen C5 Aircross boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹37.32 lakh.

2 Jeep Meridian Engine 1,956 cc Mileage 15-16 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The seven-seater three-row SUV from American automaker Jeep is a massively underrated proposition in the premium SUV space. Powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission, it is equipped with 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹23.33 lakh.

3 MG Gloster Engine 1,996 cc Mileage 10 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, is currently its flagship SUV. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹38.33 lakh.

4 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 12.58 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Not only that, but the three-row SUV from VW shares plenty of similarities with the Skoda Kodiaq. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.

5 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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