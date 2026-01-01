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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta MT CNG

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.84 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage30.61 kmpl
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Delta MT CNG

Baleno Delta MT CNG Prices

The Baleno Delta MT CNG, equipped with a 1.2L VVT and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Baleno Delta MT CNG Mileage

All variants of the Baleno deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 30.61 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Baleno Delta MT CNG Colours

The Baleno Delta MT CNG is available in 7 colour options: Arctic White, Opulent Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver.

Baleno Delta MT CNG Engine and Transmission

The Baleno Delta MT CNG is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 76 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Baleno Delta MT CNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Baleno's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Swift priced between ₹5.79 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.

Baleno Delta MT CNG Specs & Features

The Baleno Delta MT CNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Gear Indicator.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta MT CNG Price

Baleno Delta MT CNG

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,400
RTO
63,418
Insurance
42,633
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,83,951
EMI@19,000/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta MT CNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Driving Range
1684 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
30.61 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
76 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1500 mm
Kerb Weight
1020 kg
Width
1745 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Distance to Empty
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Bharat NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black / Blue
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta MT CNG EMI
EMI17,100 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,95,555
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,95,555
Interest Amount
2,30,420
Payable Amount
10,25,975

Maruti Suzuki Baleno other Variants

Baleno Sigma MT

₹6.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,98,900
RTO
28,786
Insurance
29,113
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,57,299
EMI@14,128/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Baleno Delta MT

₹7.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,84,900
RTO
56,943
Insurance
39,229
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,81,572
EMI@16,799/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Delta AMT

₹8.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,900
RTO
60,443
Insurance
41,069
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,36,912
EMI@17,989/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta MT

₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,900
RTO
63,243
Insurance
42,541
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,81,184
EMI@18,940/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta AMT

₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,24,900
RTO
69,743
Insurance
44,381
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,39,524
EMI@20,194/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Zeta MT CNG

₹9.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,900
RTO
65,023
Insurance
35,520
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,60,943
EMI@20,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha MT

₹9.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,400
RTO
72,718
Insurance
45,946
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,86,564
EMI@21,205/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Baleno Alpha AMT

₹10.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,17,400
RTO
76,218
Insurance
47,786
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,41,904
EMI@22,395/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

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6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
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5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
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Tata Tiago NRG

7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
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