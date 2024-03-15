Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta AMT

4.5 out of 5
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
4.5 out of 5
10.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage22.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Baleno specs and features

Baleno Zeta AMT Latest Updates

Baleno is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 9 variants. The price of Baleno Zeta AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zeta AMT

  • Engine Type: 1.2L VVT
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 318 litres
    • Mileage of Zeta AMT is 22.9 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta AMT Price

    Zeta AMT
    ₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,93,000
    RTO
    67,340
    Insurance
    49,404
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,10,244
    EMI@21,714/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L VVT
    Driving Range
    847 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    22.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    88 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.85 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Length
    3990 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Bootspace
    318 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Blue
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta AMT EMI
    EMI19,543 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,09,219
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,09,219
    Interest Amount
    2,63,341
    Payable Amount
    11,72,560

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno other Variants

    Sigma MT
    ₹7.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,61,000
    RTO
    51,100
    Insurance
    40,636
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,53,236
    EMI@16,190/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Delta MT
    ₹8.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Delta AMT
    ₹9.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Delta MT CNG
    ₹9.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta MT
    ₹9.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zeta MT CNG
    ₹10.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha MT
    ₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Alpha AMT
    ₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Popular Hatchback Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Swift Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Onwards
    Check EVA details
    View similar Cars
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    i20 Price in Delhi
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    5.44 - 9.56 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Altroz Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    5.39 - 7.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Wagon R Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Hatchback Cars

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Audi New A3

    Audi New A3

    39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Nexo

    Hyundai Nexo

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG Baojun 510

    MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details