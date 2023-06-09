HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,50,000 in India. It is available in 7 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic (Torque Converter).
6.5 - 10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
5 Offers Available
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specs

Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Baleno measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Alpha 1.2 AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2L VVT
Driving Range
723.72 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.56 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1510 mm
Kerb Weight
935 kg
Width
1745 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
339 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
-
Adjustable ORVM
-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
-
Rear Defogger
-
One Touch -Down
-
Rain-sensing Wipers
-
Exterior Door Handles
-
Interior Door Handles
-
Scuff Plates
-
Door Pockets
-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
-
One Touch - Up
-
Rear Wiper
-
Boot-lid Opener
-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maruti Suzuki Baleno News

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on select models sold through both its Nexa and Arena dealerships in June.
Baleno to WagonR: Maruti cars get discounts of up to 69,000 in June
9 Jun 2023
Maruti Baleno was among three most-selling used cars in the first quarter of 2023.
Hyundai Creta, Maruti Baleno, Renault Kwid are best-selling used cars in India, says survey
24 May 2023
Tata Altroz iCNG comes as the latest entrant in the CNG-powered premium hatchback segment in India.
Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Toyota Glanza CNG: What to choose
24 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on its models like Baleno and WagonR in May.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Baleno: Save up to 59,000 in May
8 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx sub-4-metre SUV comes based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Which car should you choose
30 Apr 2023
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at ₹ 6.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno top variant price is ₹ 9.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2
6.35 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2
7.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Delta 1.2 AT
7.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zeta 1.2
8.09 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zeta 1.2 AT
8.59 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Alpha 1.2
8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Alpha 1.2 AT
9.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

