Maruti Suzuki Baleno Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Baleno measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Baleno is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Baleno sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Baleno price starts at ₹ 6.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki Baleno top variant price is ₹ 9.49 Lakhs.
₹6.35 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.09 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.59 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
