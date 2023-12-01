Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 242 litres ...Read MoreRead Less