Tata Tiago XE

5.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Tiago Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tiago specs and features

Tiago XE Latest Updates

Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 16 variants. The price of Tiago XE (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.53 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XE

  • Engine Type: Revotron 1.2 L
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 242
    • Mileage of XE is 19.8 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Tiago XE Price

    XE
    ₹5.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,99,900
    RTO
    26,946
    Insurance
    26,024
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,53,370
    EMI@11,894/mo
    Tata Tiago XE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Revotron 1.2 L
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    693
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.8
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson (dual path) strut type
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 65 R14
    Ground Clearance
    170
    Length
    3765
    Wheelbase
    2400
    Kerb Weight
    935
    Height
    1535
    Width
    1677
    Bootspace
    242
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Tiago XE EMI
    EMI10,705 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,98,033
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,98,033
    Interest Amount
    1,44,247
    Payable Amount
    6,42,280

    Tata Tiago other Variants

    XT (O)
    ₹6.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,49,900
    RTO
    28,946
    Insurance
    27,280
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,06,626
    EMI@13,039/mo
    XT
    ₹6.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Limited Edition
    ₹6.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XE CNG
    ₹6.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ
    ₹6.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XTA
    ₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus
    ₹7.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XM CNG
    ₹7.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus Dual Tone
    ₹7.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA
    ₹7.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XT CNG
    ₹7.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA Plus
    ₹7.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZA Plus Dual Tone
    ₹7.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
    ₹8.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

