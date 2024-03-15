Tiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZA Plus iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZATiago is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 20 variants. The price of Tiago XZA Plus iCNG in Delhi is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of XZA Plus iCNG is 60 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: