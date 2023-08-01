Tata Tiago Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tiago comes in eleven petrol variant and five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Tiago measures 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tiago is 168 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Tiago price starts at ₹ 4.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago comes in 16 variants. Tata Tiago top variant price is ₹ 7.65 Lakhs.
₹4.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.1 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.13 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.15 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.24 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.63 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.53 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
₹7.65 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
