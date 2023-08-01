Tata Tiago Specifications

Tata Tiago comes in eleven petrol variant and five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Tiago measures 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tiago is 168 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Tiago sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less