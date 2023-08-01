HT Auto
Tata Tiago Specifications

Tata Tiago is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,70,000 in India. It is available in 16 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Tata Tiago Specs

Tata Tiago comes in eleven petrol variant and five CNG variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Tiago measures 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm.

Tata Tiago Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
CNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Length
3765 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm
Height
1535 mm
Width
1677 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
242 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
No
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Premium Black and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Tata Tiago News

Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV hits 10,000 sales milestone within 4 months of launch
1 Aug 2023
The Tiago is the most affordable car in the lineup of Tata Motors.
Tata Tiago hits the sales milestone of 5 Lakh units
6 Jul 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Image of dented Tata Tiago EV on display during IPL 2023.
Tata Tiago EV hit by ball these many times in IPL 2023. Here's what it means
31 May 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
Tiago EV, Nexon EV help Tata Motors clock highest ever EV sales in April
1 May 2023
View all
 

Tata Tiago Variants & Price List

Tata Tiago price starts at ₹ 4.7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 7.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago comes in 16 variants. Tata Tiago top variant price is ₹ 7.65 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
4.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT
5.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT (O)
5.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Limited Edition
5.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ
5.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XE CNG
6.1 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus
6.13 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XTA
6.15 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Dual Tone
6.24 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA
6.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM CNG
6.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus
6.63 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XT CNG
6.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZA Plus Dual Tone
6.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus CNG
7.53 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus CNG Dual Tone
7.65 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

