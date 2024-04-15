Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift Lxi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Lxi Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift Lxi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Lxi is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 268 Mileage of Lxi is 23.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less