Swift is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 11 variants. The price of Swift Zxi Plus in Delhi is Rs. 9.38 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 268 Mileage of Zxi Plus is 23.2 kmpl.