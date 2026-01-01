|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|24.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone, equipped with a Z-Series and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Swift deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Metallic Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Prime Splendid Silver, Prime Luster Blue, Prime Novel Orange, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red With Pearl Midnight Black Roof, Luster Blue With Pearl Midnight Black Roof.
The Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 80 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Swift's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Baleno priced between ₹5.99 Lakhs - 9.17 Lakhs.
The Swift ZXi Plus Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.