Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT Latest Updates
Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 14 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.62 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 260 litres
HyundaiGrand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT Price