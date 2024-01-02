Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa in Delhi is Rs. 8.29 Lakhs. The fuel Grand i10 Nios is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Grand i10 Nios Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa in Delhi is Rs. 8.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sportz Executive 1.2 Kappa is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 260 litres ...Read MoreRead Less