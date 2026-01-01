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Grand i10 NiosPriceMileageSpecifications
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Front Right Side
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Headlight
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Model Name
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear Left Side
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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Grand i10 Nios specs and features

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Prices

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Grand i10 Nios deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Colours

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone is available in 9 colour options: Spark Green With Black Roof, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White With Black Roof, Aqua Teal, Spark Green.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Grand i10 Nios's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Glanza priced between ₹6.39 Lakhs - 9.15 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex priced ₹7.24 Lakhs.

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone has Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Shift Indicator, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Price

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,01,500
RTO
59,435
Insurance
36,041
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,476
EMI@17,141/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1680 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
260 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone Offers
Benefits On Hyundai Grand i10 Nios:- Benefits upto...
Applicable on grandi10niosera-12-kappa & 17 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer
View All Offers
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa Dual Tone EMI
EMI15,427 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,17,728
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,17,728
Interest Amount
2,07,878
Payable Amount
9,25,606

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios other Variants

Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2 Kappa

₹6.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,55,000
RTO
22,200
Insurance
28,096
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,05,796
EMI@13,021/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa

₹7.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,28,000
RTO
43,960
Insurance
29,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,02,400
EMI@15,097/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa

₹7.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,51,000
RTO
45,570
Insurance
30,521
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,27,591
EMI@15,639/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,83,500
RTO
47,845
Insurance
31,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,186
EMI@16,404/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹7.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,85,035
RTO
58,282
Insurance
35,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,79,373
EMI@16,752/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa VTVT

₹7.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,08,500
RTO
49,595
Insurance
31,973
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,90,568
EMI@16,992/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Manual Vibe Edition

₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,400
RTO
58,658
Insurance
40,131
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,08,689
EMI@17,382/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Corporate 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹7.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,12,000
RTO
49,840
Insurance
32,061
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,94,401
EMI@17,075/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,22,000
RTO
50,540
Insurance
32,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,05,354
EMI@17,310/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,35,500
RTO
51,485
Insurance
32,655
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,20,140
EMI@17,628/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa

₹8.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,39,735
RTO
62,111
Insurance
37,166
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,39,512
EMI@18,044/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa CNG

₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,58,945
RTO
63,456
Insurance
37,732
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,633
EMI@18,498/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

₹8.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,61,400
RTO
62,298
Insurance
42,044
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,66,242
EMI@18,619/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,62,500
RTO
53,375
Insurance
33,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,49,712
EMI@18,264/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 HY-CNG Duo

₹8.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,72,000
RTO
54,040
Insurance
33,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,60,117
EMI@18,487/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Sportz (O) Petrol Automatic Vibe Edition

₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,73,400
RTO
63,138
Insurance
42,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,79,524
EMI@18,904/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Grand i10 Nios Asta 1.2 Kappa AMT

₹9.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,02,600
RTO
68,182
Insurance
43,561
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,14,843
EMI@19,664/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza

6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
Grand i10 NiosvsGlanza
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Grand i10 NiosvsWagon R Bioflex
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
Grand i10 NiosvsTiago
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
Grand i10 NiosvsIgnis
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
+1
Grand i10 NiosvsSwift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs
+2
Grand i10 NiosvsBaleno

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