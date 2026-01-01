|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|24.43 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS, equipped with a K12N and AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹7.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wagon R deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.43 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS is available in 8 colour options: Gallant Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Superior White, Poolside Blue, Gallant Red Black Roof, Magma Gray Black Roof.
The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 90 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Wagon R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs.
The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Wiper, Voice Command, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.