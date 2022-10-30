Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in nine petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Wagon R measures 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price starts at ₹ 4.93 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in 11 variants. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant price is ₹ 7.1 Lakhs.
₹5.39 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.86 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.34 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.36 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.48 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.5 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.81 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.98 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
