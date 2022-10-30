Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes in nine petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Wagon R measures 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less