Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for 9,925 units of its three models - Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, as per a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles were manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

As per the regulatory filing, it is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. Due to this, there is also a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run, the company said in a filing on BSE.

Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection. If any issue is found, the company will provide replacement of the faulty part, free of cost. The company is in the process of arranging parts for replacement and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles. “Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection," the company said.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki has clocked a massive jump in profit between July and September this year with the introduction of two new SUVs - the 2022 Brezza and the new Grand Vitara. The carmaker announced its quarterly report recently, reporting a four-times rise in its profit amid record sales during the pre-festive season thanks to its two new entrants.

Brezza was launched on June 30 while the Grand Vitara, which replaced Maruti's previous compact SUV S-Cross, clocked over 55,000 bookings within days of its launch in late September. Maruti Suzuki has around 40 per cent market share mostly due to its dominance in the small car segment.

