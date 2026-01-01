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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage23.56 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Wagon R specs and features

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Prices

The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone, equipped with a K12N and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Wagon R deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.56 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Colours

The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Gallant Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Superior White, Poolside Blue, Gallant Red Black Roof, Magma Gray Black Roof.

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 90 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Wagon R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs.

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Wiper, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Price

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone

₹7.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,900
RTO
54,493
Insurance
37,941
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,42,834
EMI@15,966/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K12N
Driving Range
754 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.56 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3655 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Height
1675 mm
Kerb Weight
855 kg
Width
1620 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
335 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone EMI
EMI14,370 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,68,550
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,68,550
Interest Amount
1,93,635
Payable Amount
8,62,185

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R other Variants

Wagon R LXI 1.0

₹5.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,98,900
RTO
27,456
Insurance
26,499
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,53,355
EMI@11,894/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Wagon R VXI 1.0

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,51,900
RTO
31,076
Insurance
28,357
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,11,833
EMI@13,151/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG

₹6.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,88,900
RTO
32,556
Insurance
29,654
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,51,610
EMI@14,006/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R ZXI 1.2

₹6.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,95,900
RTO
32,836
Insurance
35,954
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,65,190
EMI@14,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R VXI 1.0 AGS

₹6.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,96,900
RTO
32,876
Insurance
29,934
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,60,210
EMI@14,190/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2

₹7.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,38,900
RTO
53,723
Insurance
37,536
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,30,659
EMI@15,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R ZXI 1.2 AGS

₹7.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,40,900
RTO
53,863
Insurance
37,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,32,873
EMI@15,752/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R VXI 1.0 CNG

₹7.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,41,900
RTO
53,933
Insurance
31,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,27,844
EMI@15,644/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS

₹7.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,83,900
RTO
56,873
Insurance
39,192
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,80,465
EMI@16,775/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone

₹7.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,94,900
RTO
57,643
Insurance
39,597
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,92,640
EMI@17,037/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wagon R Flex Fuel

₹ 8.50 Lakhs*Expected Price

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
+2
Wagon RvsCelerio
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
Wagon RvsIgnis
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
Wagon RvsTiago
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.55 - 8.03 Lakhs
+2
Wagon RvsGrand i10 Nios
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Wagon RvsWagon R Bioflex

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