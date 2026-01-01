|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|24.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Wagon R VXI 1.0, equipped with a K10C and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Wagon R deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 24.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wagon R VXI 1.0 is available in 8 colour options: Gallant Red, Pearl Midnight Black, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Superior White, Poolside Blue, Gallant Red Black Roof, Magma Gray Black Roof.
The Wagon R VXI 1.0 is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 66 bhp @ 5600 rpm and 91.1 Nm @ 3400 rpm of torque.
In the Wagon R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Celerio priced between ₹4.7 Lakhs - 6.73 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Ignis priced between ₹5.35 Lakhs - 7.55 Lakhs.
The Wagon R VXI 1.0 has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.