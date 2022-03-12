HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in the Indian market in February and now the car has also started to arrive in the Maruti Arena dealerships.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2022, 01:31 PM
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. (YouTube/The Car Show)
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in the Indian market in February and now the car has also started to arrive in the dealerships. The pricing of the tallboy hatchback starts at 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends up to 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

When compared to the previous model, WagonR has been tweaked with a range of new updates inside out. It has gained refreshed exteriors which make it look sportier. In addition, the features list has been rejigged and the car has gained new engine. It is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specs and features compared

With the latest mid-cycle update, the car has gained new alloy wheels finished in a shade of black, and the option of dual-tone colours include Gallant Red and Magma Grey with a contrast black roof. The use of updated colour options gives the car a slightly sportier appeal.

At the heart of the car sits a 1.0-litre K-Series dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine which has been rated to develop 66bhp of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. In addition, it also gets a 1.2-litre K-Series dualjet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop technology. This powertrain has been responsible for delivering 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. The company has also introduced a CNG trim of the model. For transmission, the car uses a five-speed manual unit and an AGS (AMT) unit.

Its rejigged features list include ISS in petrol variants & Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7") SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers. It is also supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected driving experience to customers.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2022, 01:31 PM IST
