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CelerioPriceMileageSpecifications
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Right Side
2/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Headlight
4/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Hill Assist
5/16
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Side Mirror Body
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage25.24 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Celerio specs and features

Celerio LXi

Celerio LXi Prices

The Celerio LXi, equipped with a K10C and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹6.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Celerio LXi Mileage

All variants of the Celerio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Celerio LXi Colours

The Celerio LXi is available in 7 colour options: Metallic Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Caffeine Brown, Metallic Silky Silver, Pearl Bluish Black, Metallic Speedy Blue.

Celerio LXi Engine and Transmission

The Celerio LXi is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 66 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.

Celerio LXi vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Celerio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R priced between ₹4.99 Lakhs - 6.95 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 priced between ₹3.7 Lakhs - 5.45 Lakhs.

Celerio LXi Specs & Features

The Celerio LXi has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Average Fuel Consumption.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi Price

Celerio LXi

₹6.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,64,000
RTO
27,390
Insurance
27,055
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,18,945
EMI@13,304/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
K10C
Driving Range
757 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
25.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Electronic Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3695 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Height
1555 mm
Kerb Weight
800 kg
Width
1655 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi EMI
EMI11,973 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,57,050
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,57,050
Interest Amount
1,61,341
Payable Amount
7,18,391

Maruti Suzuki Celerio other Variants

Celerio VXi

₹6.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,99,500
RTO
28,810
Insurance
28,065
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,56,875
EMI@14,119/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Celerio ZXi

₹7.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,39,000
RTO
49,560
Insurance
29,190
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,18,250
EMI@15,438/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Celerio VXi AMT

₹7.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,500
RTO
50,295
Insurance
29,489
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,29,784
EMI@15,686/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Celerio ZXi Plus

₹7.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,87,000
RTO
52,920
Insurance
30,557
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,70,977
EMI@16,571/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Celerio ZXi AMT

₹7.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,89,000
RTO
53,060
Insurance
30,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,73,174
EMI@16,619/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Celerio VXi CNG

₹7.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,89,500
RTO
53,095
Insurance
31,505
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,74,600
EMI@16,649/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Celerio ZXi Plus AMT

₹8.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,37,000
RTO
56,420
Insurance
31,979
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,25,899
EMI@17,752/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
+1
CeleriovsWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
+2
CeleriovsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
+2
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Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
CeleriovsKwid
Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

5.35 - 7.55 Lakhs
+2
CeleriovsIgnis
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

4.69 - 8.55 Lakhs
+1
CeleriovsTiago

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