Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi

3.5 out of 5
3.5 out of 5
5.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Mileage21.63 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Celerio specs and features

Celerio LXi Latest Updates

Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio LXi (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.18 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi

  • Engine Type: K10B
  • Max Torque: 90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 35
  • BootSpace: 235
    • Mileage of LXi is 21.63 kmpl....Read More

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi Price

    LXi
    ₹5.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,65,700
    RTO
    26,128
    Insurance
    25,335
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,17,663
    EMI@11,127/mo
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    K10B
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    757.05
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    90 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    21.63
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    67 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    155 / 80 R13
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torision Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    155 / 80 R13
    Ground Clearance
    165
    Length
    3695
    Wheelbase
    2425
    Kerb Weight
    815
    Height
    1560
    Width
    1600
    Bootspace
    235
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    35
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    No
    Central Locking
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Power Windows
    No
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Key
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    1 Airbags (Driver)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Beige and Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi EMI
    EMI10,014 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,65,896
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,65,896
    Interest Amount
    1,34,939
    Payable Amount
    6,00,835

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio other Variants

    VXi
    ₹5.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,05,000
    RTO
    29,200
    Insurance
    26,713
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,61,413
    EMI@12,067/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    ZXi
    ₹5.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi AMT
    ₹6.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi (O) AMT
    ₹6.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi (Opt)
    ₹6.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    ZXi AMT
    ₹6.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    ZXi (O) AMT
    ₹6.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    VXi CNG
    ₹6.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    VXi (O) CNG
    ₹6.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zxi Plus
    ₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Zxi Plus AMT
    ₹7.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
