Celerio is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 12 variants. The price of Celerio Zxi Plus AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Zxi Plus AMT is 32 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight Height Adjuster, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper and specs like: Engine Type: K10C Max Torque: 89 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 32 litres BootSpace: 313 litres Mileage of Zxi Plus AMT is 26 kmpl.