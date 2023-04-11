HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,15,000 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
3.5 out of 5
5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
8 Offers Available
Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specs

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in ten petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width and has a ...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Zxi Plus AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
K10C
Driving Range
832 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
26 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torision Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Length
3695 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm
Kerb Weight
825 kg
Height
1555 mm
Width
1655 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
313 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Tail Lights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
YES
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YES
Voice Command
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

Maruti Suzuki Celerio News

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of six cars including Swift, Dzire and Celerio.
Maruti hikes prices of Swift, Dzire, Celerio and other cars
11 Apr 2023
Suzuki Celerio Classic Edition comes with a dual-tone exterior colour theme and retro-styled chrome hub caps on wheels besides other cosmetic updates. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Deerr97514171)
Maruti Celerio gets makeover, showcased as Classic edition in Bangkok Motor Show
23 Mar 2023
Toyota Vitz comes as the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Celerio. (Image: Cars.co.za)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be sold as Toyota Vitz in this country. Details here
30 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki Celerio and S-Presso come with a competitive pricing range.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Which one should you buy
26 Sept 2022
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants & Price List

Maruti Suzuki Celerio price starts at ₹ 5.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in 12 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant price is ₹ 6.94 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
5.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) AMT
5.6 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
VXi
5.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi (Opt)
5.71 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXi (O) AMT
5.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi
5.94 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi (O) CNG
6 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
VXi AMT
6.13 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi AMT
6.44 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Zxi Plus
6.44 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi CNG
6.58 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
Zxi Plus AMT
6.94 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

