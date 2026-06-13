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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front Right Side
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Hill Assist
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Side Mirror Body
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 4,69,900 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 998 cc engine available in 6 colour and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Celerio mileage is 24.97-34.43 kmpl.
3.5 out of 5
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₹4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specs

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in seven petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.97-34.43 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More