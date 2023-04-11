Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in ten petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The ground clearance of Celerio is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Celerio price starts at ₹ 5.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in 12 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio top variant price is ₹ 6.94 Lakhs.
₹5.15 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.6 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.71 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.83 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹5.94 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.13 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.44 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹6.44 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.58 Lakhs*
998 cc
CNG
Manual
₹6.94 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
