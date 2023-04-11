Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in ten petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Celerio measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The ground clearance of Celerio is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less