Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes in seven petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.97-34.43 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Celerio measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The ground clearance of Celerio is 170 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Celerio sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less