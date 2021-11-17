In pics: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio builds on its own strengths 10 Photos . Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/10Maruti Suzuki has launched 2021 Celerio mid-hatchback at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model builds on its own strengths while trying to find a newer connect with a younger audience. 2/10The latest Celerio gets several design changes on the outside and now sports a better-equipped cabin with several upgrades. In terms of visual updates, the new model gets 3D sculpted design, and a rounded persona with a curvaceous bonnet and tail gate. 3/10The new Celerio resembles younger sibling Alto from the front angle. The new front grille is similar to the new Swift launched earlier this year while the front bumper has also been reworked. There is also a slight dash of chrome on the grille. 4/10Over at the rear, the tail light design has been reworked and so has the rear fender. The profile looks quite conventional though with the Celerio lettering and Suzuki logo. 5/10Take a look over at the side, and the Celerio now stands on 15-inch wheels which sport sporty black alloys. The circular wheel arches are topped by circular character lines while there are more of these in straight lines on the side. The body-coloured side mirrors can be operated electronically while there is keyless entry feature too. 6/10The cabin dash features sharp lines and deep crevices to highlight its all-new persona. The model gets a seven-inch infotainment screen on the top-end variant, an HQ for music, apps and navigation. It supports wired connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 7/10The new Celerio gets well-cushioned seats for all, a decent level of noise insulation. Rear seats are comfortable too but there is a lack of under-thigh support. 8/10The new Celerio getes an ARAI-certified mileage figure that stands at 26.68 kmpl. Under the hood, it comes equipped with next generation K-Series petrol engine which puts out 49 Kw and offers 89 Nm of torque. Maruti claims that the new engine is capable of reducing CO2 emissions by 19 per cent across variants. 9/10The latest Celerio gets two new colour options - Blue and Red. The other options are White, Silver, Grey and Brown. 10/10In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist. Overall, the car comes with more than 12 safety features.