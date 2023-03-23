HT Auto
Maruti Celerio gets makeover, showcased as Classic edition in Bangkok Motor Show

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been launched in a Classic Edition version at the Bangkok International Motor Show. The hatchback, sold globally by Maruti’s Japanese partner Suzuki Motor, was showcased at the ongoing event along with other Suzuki models. The Celerio Classic Edition comes with several cosmetic updates, some of them retro in nature.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM
Suzuki Celerio Classic Edition comes with a dual-tone exterior colour theme and retro-styled chrome hub caps on wheels besides other cosmetic updates. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@Deerr97514171)
The Celerio Classic Edition is based on the older generation hatchback, which was replaced by the new generation model back in 2021. Suzuki has launched it at a price of around 11.60 lakh, converted from its price in Thailand. The Celerio Classic Edition is wrapped in dual-tone colour theme. The white body comes with several beige elements all around. The ORVMs are covered in red, which looks slightly off the colour combination for the exterior.

The Celerio Classic Edition also gets black bumpers and extended fenders among other changes. The wheels come with a retro-styled hub cap instead of regular wheel covers or alloys.

The interior of the Celerio special edition model also gets dual-tone upholstery which includes beige and brown. The dashboard and other parts of the cabin are wrapped in a combination of black and grey. The cabin does not have any major updates compared to the model it is based on.

Under the hood, the Celerio Classic Edition will be powered by the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine instead of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated K10C petrol engine used for the India-spec model. The engine comes mated to an automatic transmission. Suzuki claims it can offer fuel efficiency of around 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, in its new generation, is sold in India at a starting price of 5.25 lakh and goes up to 7 lakh for the top-end variant. Maruti also offers the Celerio with S-CNG version which comes at a price of 6.69 lakh. The Suzuki Celerio Classic Edition has been launched solely for the Thailand market. It is unlikely to hit the Indian shores.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Celerio Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Motor
