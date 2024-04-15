Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi in Delhi is Rs. 8.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi isDzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi in Delhi is Rs. 8.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
BootSpace: 378
Mileage of ZXi is 23.26 kmpl.