In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4