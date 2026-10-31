Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 35 lakh production milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki India has crossed the 3.5 million (35 lakh) cumulative production milestone for the Dzire , making it one of the company's most successful passenger vehicle nameplates. The sedan achieved the milestone in approximately 18 years and nine months since its introduction in 2008.

The Dzire is currently manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility. It joins the Alto, Swift and WagonR as the fourth model from the carmaker to cross the 35 lakh production mark. According to the company, the Dzire is also India's highest-selling passenger vehicle, based on a SIAM report released in March 2026.

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The sedan reached its first 10 lakh production milestone in April 2015, followed by 20 lakh units in June 2019 and 30 lakh units in December 2024. The latest milestone comes less than two years after it crossed the 30 lakh mark. Maruti Suzuki said that while producing the first 10 lakh units took seven years and three months, the last 10 lakh units were manufactured in four years and four months.

Introduced in 2008, the Dzire has gone through four generations in the Indian market. The company attributes its sustained popularity to its combination of style, comfort and practicality. Its customer acceptance has also helped Maruti Suzuki maintain its leadership in the sedan segment for 19 consecutive years.

The latest-generation Dzire was launched in November 2024. It features an updated exterior design, two-tone interiors and a range of new features, alongside improvements in fuel efficiency. It also became the first sedan in India to secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

More recently, Maruti Suzuki introduced an automatic S-CNG variant of the Dzire. The company claims it delivers a fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, making it India's most fuel-efficient sedan, as certified by JATO Dynamics in September 2026.

The Dzire has also found demand in international markets, featuring among Maruti Suzuki's top five export models during the previous financial year.

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