Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Monthly EMI comparison

Tata Motors has just launched the revamped and rebadged iteration of its compact sedan, the Tata Tigor . Christened as Tata Aeris , it revises the competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura , and Honda Amaze . The Tata Aeris continues with the same silhouette as the Tata Tigor, but has received a major design makeover at the front and rear, while the interior has also received a significant update. Under the hood, the engine remains the same as the Tigor.

Tata Aeris comes as a rebadged and revamped iteration of Tata Tigor, revising its competition with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

While the demand and market share of sedans have shrunk significantly over the last couple of years, in the last one year, since the introduction of GST 2.0, under which the tax structure was revised to give small and compact car buyers a breather, demand for these models has surged a bit. Right ahead of the festive season, betting big on the sustained effect of the tax cuts, stable repo rate, and positive consumer sentiment, the homegrown automaker is now aiming to increase its market share in the compact sedan segment, which will eventually help the OEM to ramp up its overall sales numbers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Aeris ₹5.29 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,000/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹6.31 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Honda Amaze ₹7.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,100/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Aura ₹6 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Tata Aeris EV ₹12.49 Lakhs - 13.75 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki YMC ₹14 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹18,400/ month Check Eligibility

If you have been planning to buy a compact sedan, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI commanded by the three most popular models in this space: Tata Aeris, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Honda Amaze.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for Tata Aeris, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, we have considered the base and top-end prices for all three models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Tata Aeris Smart Petrol MT ₹ 529,990 9.5% 36 months ₹ 16,977 Tata Aeris Accomplished iCNG AMT ₹ 974,990 ₹ 31,232 Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi MT ₹ 630,600 ₹ 20,200 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI CNG AGS ₹ 953,700 ₹ 30,550 Honda Amaze V MT ₹ 765,400 ₹ 24,518 Honda Amaze ZX CVT ₹ 999,900 ₹ 32,030

According to the calculation, the Tata Aeris commands a monthly EMI between ₹16,977 and ₹31,232, depending on the variant. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire commands a monthly EMI between ₹20,200 and ₹30,550, depending on the variant. The Honda Amaze, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹24,518 and ₹32,030, depending on the variant.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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