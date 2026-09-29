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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Aeris Icng Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cng: Monthly Emi Comparison

Tata Aeris iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2026, 10:35 am
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Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, both compact sedans, come with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, as well as the CNG-AMT combination.

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, both compact sedans, come with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, as well as the CNG-AMT combination.
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, both compact sedans, come with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, as well as the CNG-AMT combination.
Tata Aeris
EMI starting at just
₹7,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Motors launched the Tata Aeris compact sedan in India just a few days ago, which came as a rebranded and revamped avatar of the Tata Tigor, revising its competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze. The Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, both are the strong competitors in this segment, alongside the Honda Amaze.

Both the Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are available in petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. Also, both the sedans are available with CNG-AMT powertrain combinations, blending the best of both worlds: the cost-effectiveness of CNG fuel and the driving convenience of dual-pedal technology.

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Tata Aeris (HT Auto photo)
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₹5.29 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,000/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
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EMI starting at just
₹8,300/ month
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₹10,100/ month
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₹16,400/ month
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If you are planning to buy a compact sedan with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain and are wondering about the possible EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation and comparison of the two sedans: Tata Aeris iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG.

Tata Aeris iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of Tata Aeris iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, we have considered the base and top-end variants of the petrol-CNG variants of both sedans. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan calculation has been considered as 36 months.

Tata Aeris iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Tata Aeris Smart CNG 629,9909.5%36 months 20,180
Tata Aeris Accomplished AMT CNG 974,990 31,232
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG 818,100 26,206
Maruti Suzuki ZXi CNG AGS 953,700 30,550

According to the calculation, the CNG variants of the Tata Aeris command a monthly EMI between 20,180 and 31,232, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG models command a monthly EMI between 26,206 and 30,550, depending on the variant.

The customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any car depends on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the available offer and discount, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2026, 10:35 am IST
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