Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, both compact sedans, come with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, as well as the CNG-AMT combination.

Both the Tata Aeris and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are available in petrol and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options. Also, both the sedans are available with CNG-AMT powertrain combinations, blending the best of both worlds: the cost-effectiveness of CNG fuel and the driving convenience of dual-pedal technology.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Aeris ₹5.29 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹7,000/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹6.31 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Aura ₹6 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,600/ month Check Eligibility Honda Amaze ₹7.65 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Tata Aeris EV ₹12.49 Lakhs - 13.75 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki YMC ₹14 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹18,400/ month Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy a compact sedan with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain and are wondering about the possible EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation and comparison of the two sedans: Tata Aeris iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG.

Tata Aeris iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of Tata Aeris iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, we have considered the base and top-end variants of the petrol-CNG variants of both sedans. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan calculation has been considered as 36 months.

Tata Aeris iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Tata Aeris Smart CNG ₹ 629,990 9.5% 36 months ₹ 20,180 Tata Aeris Accomplished AMT CNG ₹ 974,990 ₹ 31,232 Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG ₹ 818,100 ₹ 26,206 Maruti Suzuki ZXi CNG AGS ₹ 953,700 ₹ 30,550

According to the calculation, the CNG variants of the Tata Aeris command a monthly EMI between ₹20,180 and ₹31,232, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG models command a monthly EMI between ₹26,206 and ₹30,550, depending on the variant.

The customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any car depends on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the available offer and discount, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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