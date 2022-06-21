Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > Dzire > Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Hyderabad

Marutisuzuki Dzire On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
+28
images
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
LXi

1197 cc | 89 bhp | 880 |

₹ 6.93 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
598,000
RTO
71,760
Insurance
21,535
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
885
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
692,680
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹10,796
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
163
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
880
Height
1515
Width
1735
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Engine Type
1.2L DualJet
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
860.62
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.26
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
378
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Expert Review

4 out of 5
Dzire has been a hot-seller for Maruti Suzuki for quite some time and is a practical option in the compact sedan segment. Although it has begun to look dated and the cabin needs a refresh with newer features, the car remains a power performer with its 1.2-litre petrol engine and relatively spacious cabin. The option of an auto transmission is an added advantage.

Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Rks Motor

mapicon
Head Office 6-3-905, Saboo Towers,rajbahvan Road Somajiguda,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500082
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9311325086
   

Gem Motors India

mapicon
Survey No 64, Kondapur,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081
phoneicon
+91 - 9912340996
   

Varun Motors Banjara Hills

mapicon
Road No: 2, Opp. Kbr Park,banjara Hills,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034
phoneicon
+91 - 9154903187
   

Varun Motors

mapicon
H, 4-51,lingampally Rd,tara Nagar,serilingampally,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500019
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9100050934

Check Latest Offers on Dzire

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Dzire

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue