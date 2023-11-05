HT Auto
Key Features Of New Maruti Suzuki Swift Hatchback That We Want Dzire Sedan To Get

Key features of new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift that could make way into Dzire sedan

Maruti Suzuki has already started testing the fourth-generation Swift hatchback after the car was showcased in concept form at the Japan Mobility Show last month. The new generation Swift comes with a host of updates on the design front, becoming visually more attractive. However, the hatchback's new generation iteration majorly carries the same silhoutte as the outgoing model that is among the popular cars sold in India.

While the exterior of the new Swift gets some subtle yet significant updates, the interior of the new hatchback comes with some major styling and feature updates. Inside the cabin the new generation Swift gets a host of new features. On the powertrain front, the new Swift comes with some updates.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Swift to get bigger in new avatar. Check what it will offer

Here are the key features that are available in the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and we expect its compact sedan sibling Dzire to receive.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2023, 11:45 AM
Suzuki Swift 3
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback that was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show last month comes with significant design and feature updates.
1New infotainment system

One of the major updates inside the cabin of the new Swift is the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Expect the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system to make its way into the new Dzire compact sedan as well. It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with built-in navigation. Also, it comes with Suzuki Connect.

2Restyled dashboard

The new Swift comes with a restyled dashboard that looks more layered compared to the current model. Expect it to be available in the new Dzire sedan as well. However, there would be some distinguishing elements. The new dashboard gets redesigned AC vents, updated rotary dials etc.

3ADAS

The new Dzire is expected to come with the ADAS suite just like the new generation Swift hatchback. Expect the Level 2 ADAS suite to come consisting of adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and high beam assist.

4New engine

The new Dzire would be offered with the recently unveiled 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out around 100 bhp peak power and 150 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options available for this engine include a manual gearbox and a CVT.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2023, 11:45 AM IST

