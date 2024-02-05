Maruti Dzire facelift in the works? Test mule triggers speculation

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch at least two facelift versions of its existing models this year. While all eyes on the new Swift facelift hatchback which made debut in Japan earlier, the Dzire sedan was recently spotted testing too. The sub-compact sedan will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze when it is launched, which is expected to take place some time later this year. This will be the first major facelift of India's best-selling model in this segment since 2016.

The new Maruti Dzire will remain similar in terms of its dimensions. It will come based on the same platform which also underpins the upcoming Swift facelift hatchback. The sub-compact sedan is expected to get design updates in line with the Swift facelift hatchback. Though the test mule barely gives away anything, the new Dzire is likely to get a new set of LED headlight and taillight units, updated bumper and grille, redesigned alloy wheels among other changes. The silhouette of the Dzire test mule appears to have no major changes in terms of design.

The interior of the new Dzire is also expected to come with changes with features like dual-tone theme, new infotainment and digital driver display sourced from the new Swift, additional features like 360 degree camera, wireless charging, seat ventilation among others.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki is expected to equip Dzire facelift with the new Z-Series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which will come mated to either the regular five-speed manual gearbox or the four-speed automatic transmission unit. The engine is capable of churning out 82 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells the Dzire with a 1.2-litre K Series petrol engine which is capable of generating 89 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine, which is offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes, offers fuel efficiency of more than 22 kmpl. The new engine to be introduced with the Dzire facelift may appear slightly less powerful on paper, but could offer more in terms of mileage.

