What are the updates expected to come to 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire?

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to launch the 2024 Swift and the Dzire in the Indian market. The test mules of both vehicles have been spotted on our Indian roads. It is expected that the launch will happen in the coming months. Both cars will undergo several changes. Here are a few updates that we can expect from them.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire: Exterior

Suzuki has already revealed the 2024 Swift in Japan and we know it will retain its iconic silhouette. However, there will be a new set of bumpers and lights. There will be a new set of alloy wheels on the side and the rear door handles are back on the doors. Earlier, they used to be on the C-pillar for a three-door look.

Then there is the Dzire, the design of the sub-compact 4-metre sedan has not been unveiled. But from the spy shots, it seems like the boot will be better integrated into the bodywork than the current Dzire. There will be a new set of tail lamps on offer. However, it is expected that the headlamps will stay the same but there can be few changes to the bumpers.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire: Interior

The 2024 Swift and Dzire will share the interior but where the Swift uses a black and off-white theme, it is expected that Dzire will use a beige and black theme. The overall dashboard and cabin are now inspired by the Baleno. So, there are new dials for the instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system. Moreover, a test mule of Dzire was also spotted with a sunroof which if makes it to the production version will be a first-in-segment feature.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire: Engine

Then there is the engine, Suzuki is using a new three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit that is codenamed Z12E. It puts out 80 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 108 Nm. It is slightly less powerful than the current Swift which puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm. However, the new engine does offer a better fuel efficiency figure of 24 kmpl.

