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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Left View
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,26,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1197 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual, Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Dzire mileage is 24.7-25.71 kmpl.
3.5 out of 5
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₹6.26 - 9.36 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specs

Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.7-25.71 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More