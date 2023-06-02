Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Dzire measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Dzire is 163. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Dzire sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less