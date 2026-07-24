Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in seven petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 24.7-25.71 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Dzire measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Dzire is 163 mm. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Dzire sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less