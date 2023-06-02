Maruti Suzuki Dzire Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in seven petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Dzire measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Dzire is 163. A five-seat model, Maruti Suzuki Dzire sits in the Compact Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Maruti Suzuki Dzire price starts at ₹ 5.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes in 7 variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant price is ₹ 8.8 Lakhs.
₹5.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.48 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.01 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.28 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
