Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi AGS in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi AGS in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi AGS is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 378 Mileage of ZXi AGS is 24.12 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less