Dzire is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Dzire ZXi CNG in Delhi is Rs. 10.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of ZXi CNG is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2L DualJet Max Torque: 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres Mileage of ZXi CNG is 31.12 kmpl.