Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 CNG

10.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Aura Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
Aura SX 1.2 CNG Latest Updates

Aura is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 7 variants. The price of Aura SX 1.2 CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG)
  • Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 litres
  • BootSpace: 402 litres
    Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 CNG Price

    SX 1.2 CNG
    ₹10.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,99,800
    RTO
    77,356
    Insurance
    42,630
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,20,286
    EMI@21,930/mo
    Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG)
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    95 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    68 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Bootspace
    402 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65 litres
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Footwell Lamps
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    2 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black with Red inserts
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
    Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 CNG EMI
    EMI19,737 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,18,257
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,18,257
    Interest Amount
    2,65,958
    Payable Amount
    11,84,215

