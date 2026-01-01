|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol, equipped with a 1.2 Kappa and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aura deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Teal Blue.
The Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm of torque.
In the Aura's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Amaze priced between ₹7.48 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs or the Tata Tigor priced between ₹5.55 Lakhs - 8.84 Lakhs.
The Aura SX 1.2 (O) Petrol has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.