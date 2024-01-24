Tata Tiago and Tigor to be India's first CNG AMT cars, launch imminent

Tata Motors has been impressing us with its new cars and technology over the last couple of years. The latest from it is going to be the first CNG AMT cars in the form of Tiago CNG AMT and Tigor CNG AMT. The homegrown automaker has teased the CNG AMT variants of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor on its social media platform. The OEM also hinted that both the CNG AMT cars will be launched soon.

The CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor models now come available with manual transmission and can run on both petrol and CNG options. The launch of CNG variants and the capability of running on both petrol and CNG fuel have certainly increased the appeal of these models. Now, the introduction of the AMT to Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will further increase the appeal. Also, this will break a barrier in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where the automakers have not brought this technology so far owing to the perception that CNG and automatic transmission technology don't gel well.

Watch: 2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review

The Tata Tiago and Tigor models have been instrumental in boosting the automaker's sales volumes in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years. Amid the rising fuel costs, Tata Motors tried to boost the appeal of these two models by introducing CNG technology. Available in seven variants, the Tiago CNG comes priced between ₹6.55 lakh and ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Tigor CNG is available in four variants and comes priced between ₹7.80 lakh and ₹8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has not revealed much detail except teasing the upcoming CNG AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor. However, expect the CNG AMT variants of these two models to come with the same specifications, considering the powertrain would remain the same as the CNG manual variants. Also, the introduction of the CNG AMT to Tiago and Tigor would pave the way for the Altroz CNG to get the same technology as well, which is another car from the brand that comes with petrol-CNG bi-fuel technology.

