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TATA Tiago NRG

₹7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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Introduction

The 2025 Tata Tiago has been launched in India and the updated hatchback is positioned with a starting price of 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors additionally launched the updated Tiago NRG for 7.2 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is the more rugged version of the hatchback, which gets CNG option as well.

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 held in New Delhi, the 2025 Tiago retains the recognisable silhouette while adding on cosmetic updates, new features and colour options. It gets an updated front fascia and carries over the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. As is usual with the Tiago, there are CNG and electric versions available for 5.99 lakh and 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Tata Tiago NRG Price:

The 2025 Tata Tiago is priced from 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago NRG is priced from 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as 8.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG with the five-speed AMT. This is the most expensive variant of the Tata Tiago range.

When was the Tata Tiago NRG launched?

The 2025 Tata Tiago was launched in January 2025 at a starting ex-showroom price of 4.99 lakh. With this update, the popular hatchback arrives with a refreshed front fascia and new features. In March 2025, Tata Motors launched the 2025 Tiago NRG, a more rugged iteration with new matte black cladding, a revised bumper, and silver skid plates.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Tata Tiago NRG?

The Tata Tiago is available in four main trim options: XE, XM, XT, and XZ. The XE models are positioned as the entry point to the hatchback’s lineup. The XM models add on features such as a 3.5-inch infotainment, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The XT trim brings a seven-inch infotainment with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, ESP and hill hold control. The XZ variant gets the largest 10.24-inch infotainment with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, 15-inch alloys, fully automatic climate control, and more from 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tiago NRG is only available in the top-spec XZ variants. It is available in both petrol and CNG options with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

What features are available in the Tata Tiago NRG?

The 2025 Tata Tiago comes with a range of new features, with the driver getting a height-adjustable seat and occupants being treated with fully automatic climate control. The Tiago comes standard with a fully digital infotainment system, with sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 10.24 inches in the top-spec model. This will also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Tata Tiago NRG? The 2025 Tata Tiago is not expected to bring any mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that drives the current model. This naturally aspirated unit can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT and makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variants make a reduced power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

What is the Tata Tiago NRG’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Tiago’s petrol-powered variants with the manual gearbox is 20.09 kmpl. The automatic variants offer 19 kmpl. With the CNG versions, the ARAI-claimed mileage is 28.06 km/kg for the automatic and 26.49 km/kg for the manual. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Tata Tiago NRG’s ground clearance and boot space?

The Tata Tiago NRG brings a ground clearance of 181 mm (unladen) and a boot space of 242 litres.

What is Tata Tiago NRG’s seating capacity?

The Tata Tiago NRG is a five-seater hatchback.

What are the safety features of the Tata Tiago NRG?

In terms of safety, the updated Tata Tiago NRG will bring dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability control system. The car is further going to feature auto LED headlamps, cruise control, hill hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.

What cars does the Tata Tiago NRG rival in its segment?

The Tata Tiago NRG takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Renault Kwid, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Tiago NRG Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.09-26.49 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    72 - 85 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Tata Tiago NRG Videos

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Tata Tiago NRG Variants

Tata Tiago NRG price starts at ₹ 7.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago NRG comes in 4 variants. Tata Tiago NRG's top variant is XZA iCNG.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
4 Variants Available
Tiago NRG XZ MT
₹7.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tiago NRG XZ AMT
₹7.75 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Tiago NRG XZ iCNG
₹8.2 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tiago NRG Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Aug 2026
In July 2026, FADA reported record vehicle sales, with alternative fuels gaining traction as petrol's market share declines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
A survey reveals 66% of older petrol car owners report over 10% mileage drop with E20 fuel, contradicting government claims.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The article reviews various SUVs, highlighting their performance, comfort, and suitability for long-distance travel at different price points.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Skoda Volkswagen India expands its Pune R&D center, enhancing capacity and focusing on sustainable vehicle development and localization.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Apr 2026
The Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, Honda Elevate, Honda City, and Tata Sierra offer advanced safety features and multiple powertrain options.Read Full Story

Tata Tiago NRG Visual Comparison

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Tata Tiago NRG comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG image
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72 bhp103 NmManual, Automatic---447 L---5 metresTiago NRGVSAltroz
Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
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Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift imageRs. 5.79 LakhsOnwards
4.0610
80 bhp111.7 NmManual, Automatic2
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163 mm265 litres3860 mm1735 mm1520 mm4.8 metresTiago NRGVSSwift
Hyundai i20Hyundai i20 imageRs. 5.99 LakhsOnwards
4.5106
87 bhp114.7 NmManual, Automatic6
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-311 L3995 mm1775 mm1505 mm-Tiago NRGVSi20

Tata Tiago NRG Images

Tata Tiago NRG Image 1
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Tata Tiago NRG Image 6

Tata Tiago NRG Colours

Tata Tiago NRG is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Fire Red
Cloudy Grey
Polar White
Grassland Beige
Fire red

Tata Tiago NRG Alternatives

Toyota Glanza

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Tiago NRGvsGlanza
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6.3 - 10.8 Lakhs
Tiago NRGvsAltroz
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Tiago NRGvsBaleno
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.79 - 8.84 Lakhs
Tiago NRGvsSwift
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
Tiago NRGvsi20

Tata Tiago NRG User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.3Features
5Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Tata Tiago NRG User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Tiago NRG for its exceptional safety, modern features, and spaciousness, while some note minor engine performance issues and AMT smoothness.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconHigh safety rating
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable interior
  • check circle iconGood ground clearance for rough roads
  • check circle iconModern design with appealing features
  • check circle iconExcellent audio system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise at high RPMs
  • warning iconService delays
  • warning iconAMT has noticeable lag
  • warning iconPickup is a bit slow
  • warning iconLimited color options
Simply the best
Can't find a better hatch in this budget. Safety, comfort, and looks – it has everything. Truly an urban toughroader.
By: Tara Sutaria (Apr 24, 2026)
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Build to last
Very solid car. Doesn't feel like it will fall apart. Safety is the best part. Features are quite modern.
By: Sidharth M. (Apr 24, 2026)
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Rugged looker
Looks like a mini SUV from some angles. Ground clearance is very helpful. Safety is 4 star. Best value for money.
By: Arjun Kapoor (Apr 24, 2026)
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Great music system
Harman audio is better than many luxury cars. Safety and looks are also top class. Very satisfied owner.
By: Shruti Haasan (Apr 24, 2026)
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Stiff ride at low speeds
Suspension is on the firmer side. But it helps in high speed stability. Safety rating is 4 star which is great.
By: Farhan Akhtar (Apr 24, 2026)
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Tata Tiago NRG Related News

The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets aesthetic changes, a new CNG-AMT option and an updated larger infotainment screen.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Here's what has changed on the rugged edition of the hatchback
14 Mar 2025
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG and 2025 Tata Tiago come with a host of design differences, but on the powertrain front they share the same engine and transmission choices.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG vs Tata Tiago: Key changes that differ these two hatchbacks
13 Mar 2025
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets subtle styling changes, a larger infotainment screen, and a new CNG-AMT option
2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched with new features, gets CNG-AMT option
13 Mar 2025
The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets four colour options and two trims
Tata Tiago NRG CNG variants launched, prices start at 7.40 lakh
22 Nov 2022
Tata already sells normal version of Tiago with a factory-fitted CNG.
Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch
12 Nov 2022
View all
 Tata Tiago NRG Related News

Tata Tiago NRG Specifications and Features

Max Power72-85 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque95-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20.09 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Tiago NRG specs and features

Tata Tiago NRG Mileage

Tata Tiago NRG in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tiago NRG's petrol variant is 20.09 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tiago NRG XZ MT comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.

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XZ MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.09 kmpl

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