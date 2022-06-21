Tata Tiago Nrg is a 5 seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 657,400 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1,199 cc engine available in 4 colour and 7 transmission option: Manual - 5 Gears, AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. Tata Tiago Nrg mileage is 20 kmpl. Tata Tiago Nrg