2025 Tata Tiago NRG: Here's what has changed on the rugged edition of the hatchback

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2025, 14:00 PM
  • The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG features a rugged design, upgraded infotainment and enhanced safety.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG
The 2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets aesthetic changes, a new CNG-AMT option and an updated larger infotainment screen.
2025 Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Motors has recently unveiled the 2025 Tiago NRG in the Indian market, a rugged iteration of its popular hatchback designed for urban adventurers. Building upon the standard Tiago's foundation, the NRG variant introduces several enhancements that cater to drivers seeking a blend of style, functionality, and performance. Below are five key highlights of the 2025 Tiago NRG:

1 Design

The 2025 Tiago NRG showcases a more rugged and sporty appearance. It features a redesigned front bumper with extensive matte black cladding and a prominent silver skid plate. The side profile is accentuated by thick body cladding, an infinity black roof with integrated roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels, all contributing to its adventure-ready look.

2 Interior and features

Inside, the Tiago NRG is equipped with a new floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, offering seamless smartphone integration and an enhanced user experience.

The cabin boasts an all-black theme with black seat upholstery, exuding a sporty ambiance. Notable additions include a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a height-adjustable driver's seat, push start-stop button, steering-mounted controls, auto-folding ORVMs, and rain-sensing wipers, enhancing both comfort and convenience.

3 Safety

Safety has been a priority in the 2025 Tiago NRG. It comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera. These features ensure a secure driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

4 Engine

Under the hood, the Tiago NRG retains the reliable 1.2-litre petrol engine, delivering 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. It is available with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Additionally, a CNG variant is offered, producing 71 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, catering to those seeking fuel efficiency.

5 Pricing and rivals

 Positioned between 7.20 lakh and 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiago NRG offers a compelling value proposition. While it carries a slight premium over the standard Tiago, the additional features and rugged design elements justify the price difference for those seeking an adventurous hatchback.

The updated Tata Tiago NRG rivals against a number of different options, including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the likes.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2025, 14:00 PM IST

